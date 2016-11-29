× Kent Co. authorities raid marijuana dispensaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team executed search warrants at seven locations for allegedly not complying with Michigan Medical Marijuana laws.

In a press release, officials from K.A.N.E.T. say that even with the new Michigan bills recently signed into law by Governor Rick Snyder, the locations were still operating illegally. Three of the locations were dispensaries, officials said.

The seven locations are:

Relief Hub dispensary – 4920 Plainfield Ave. NE

Third Day dispensary – 4981 Plainfield Ave. NE

5000 block of Circle Drive NE

5400 block of Pine Island Drive NE

Red Jasper dispensary – 3926 West River Drive NE

2100 block of Wyndam Hill Drive NE

1200 block of Taylor Ave. NW

Officials say that the locations had been investigated before and been given both written and verbal warnings by officers and the Kent County Prosecutor. Investigators also say they had received tips and complaints from the public in reference to illegal marijuana sales at the locations.

Officials say that they have conducted several purchases of marijuana from the dispensaries that were illegal.