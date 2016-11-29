Kent Co. authorities raid marijuana dispensaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team executed search warrants at seven locations for allegedly not complying with Michigan Medical Marijuana laws.
In a press release, officials from K.A.N.E.T. say that even with the new Michigan bills recently signed into law by Governor Rick Snyder, the locations were still operating illegally. Three of the locations were dispensaries, officials said.
The seven locations are:
- Relief Hub dispensary – 4920 Plainfield Ave. NE
- Third Day dispensary – 4981 Plainfield Ave. NE
- 5000 block of Circle Drive NE
- 5400 block of Pine Island Drive NE
- Red Jasper dispensary – 3926 West River Drive NE
- 2100 block of Wyndam Hill Drive NE
- 1200 block of Taylor Ave. NW
Officials say that the locations had been investigated before and been given both written and verbal warnings by officers and the Kent County Prosecutor. Investigators also say they had received tips and complaints from the public in reference to illegal marijuana sales at the locations.
Officials say that they have conducted several purchases of marijuana from the dispensaries that were illegal.
NO PC FOR ME
Michael
No PC For Me
Chris
Wow they even got the Christian dispensary, Third Day. MMMPs just drop your money off in Lansing, they have Big Johns.
Bob
That is sure going to take the MERRY out of have A Merry Christmas for the dope-heads.
Lola H
This only hurts The Third Day dispensary customers with chronic pain and terminal diseases and Cancers. The Third Day impacted lives big time from Pharma. It’s a damn shame.
Steve
Good thing they were able to stop those sick people from getting their medicine. I sure feel safer.
No PC For Me
Michael
Jay
Yep I feel much safer knowing that my police officers are kicking doors down at medical marijuana dispensaries instead of picking up murderers and rapists this is a real good way to get some bad karma coming your way keeping good honest people away from medication that they need should be ashamed of yourself
Common Cents
Their job is to protect the murderers and rapists (politicians) while shaking down the citizens.
Jay
Maybe if you were issued some of those warrants at some of the local doctors offices or hospitals maybe you could really save some peoples lives from the real drug pusher I know you guys are not that stupid you know where all the opiates are coming but I haven’t heard fox news report on any local doctor getting arrested for prescribing narcotics that are unnecessary that could happen to be because the doctor gets a kickback from every prescription he prescribes
Jay
I hope one of you police officers Involved in these shenanigans mother gets diagnosed with cancer and I hope the only way they can treat it is cannabis then we’ll see how proud you will be of your job you did for humanity love always wins
Seewhy
The only thing is they all broke the law with illegal sales one u fuck up with a federally regulated drug then your scewed
Johhnnyy
wasting the taxpayers money while the real criminals prescribe opiates by the truckload. The police are helping proliferate the poison, while they persecute peaceful citizens welcome to Michigan! Nazis in blue
Don
Another victory for the lawyers who wrote the MMMA with enough loopholes to drive a supertanker through so they can make even more money!
Now That's Funny
Obey the law. You won’t get arrested
Clay Harig
If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so. : Thomas Jefferson.
Clay Harig
I’d like to know who complained. What are their names and where do they live. As for the police saying they made illegal buys there, how often do police always tell the truth?
Joan
It’s sad that “Serve and Protect” has turned into “Pilfer and Extort.”
Sam
Looks like Kent County police failed yet again to make our area nicer and do some real police work.
What’s new?
