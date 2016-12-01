Perrin Brewing launches new brew in collaborative effort

Posted 5:00 PM, December 1, 2016, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Perrin Brewing is joining forces with its parent company, Oskar Blues in Colorado and Cigar City Brewing in Florida for a special brew called "Triangulation."

The new Imperial Oatmeal Stout contains some experimental hops.  The brewers say they are taking a few risks with the new brew, but they are confident it will be a success.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Francis

    Skype has launched its internet-dependent client beta to
    the world, after launching it generally within the Usa
    and U.K. previous this four weeks. Skype for Internet also
    now supports Chromebook and Linux for immediate text messaging connection (no video
    and voice yet, all those call for a connect-in installing).

    The increase from the beta adds help for a longer list of dialects to aid reinforce that global user friendliness

    Reply