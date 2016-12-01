Perrin Brewing launches new brew in collaborative effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Perrin Brewing is joining forces with its parent company, Oskar Blues in Colorado and Cigar City Brewing in Florida for a special brew called "Triangulation."

The new Imperial Oatmeal Stout contains some experimental hops. The brewers say they are taking a few risks with the new brew, but they are confident it will be a success.