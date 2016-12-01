World renowned magician Chuck King performing in Michigan to raise money for charity

Posted 12:42 PM, December 1, 2016, by , Updated at 12:41PM, December 1, 2016

World renowned comedian, magician, and hypnotist Chuck King, is coming to Michigan to perform, but he's on a mission to help those less fortunate in the community.

Clear Choice Allstate Insurance is teaming up with Grace in the Streets to host a fundraising concert, with Chuck King as the headliner.

All funds and donations from this event will go towards Grace on the Streets. The money will be used to help Genesis United Methodist Church to heed the homeless, where they've served over 5,000 meals.

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 1 at Genesis United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought at Clear Choice Agency by calling (616) 984-0603, or the church at (616) 974-0400.

Groups sales of five tickets or more can be bought at a discounted rate.

