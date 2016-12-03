× Blue Cross awards grants to free and low-cost health clinics

DETROIT (AP) — Fifty free and low-cost health clinics will share $740,000 in grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to provide medical, dental and mental health care for the under and uninsured.

The clinics are expected to treat more than 64,000 vulnerable patients and help 38,000 obtain coverage or other services.

Each clinic will receive up to $25,000 from Blue Cross.

Blue Cross official Lynda Rossi says the insurer’s “clinic partners are able to reach tens of thousands of individuals who otherwise have nowhere to turn.”

Five federally qualified health centers in Clinton Township, Detroit, Jackson, Muskegon and Onaway also will receive nearly $370,000.

Blue Cross says it has contributed more than $12 million over the last 12 years to Michigan’s safety net clinics.