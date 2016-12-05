How to stick to a healthy diet during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a well known fact that people, on average, gain five to ten pounds from over-eating during the holiday season. With sugary treats around the house in addition to added stress and lack of time,getting out to exercise or eating healthy can be hard.

Donna Welch, a Health Educator at Mercy Health Weight Management, came onto the Morning Mix to share the do's and don'ts for holiday parties so you don't become part of the statistic:

Plan ahead- On the days leading up to a party, plan meals that are low in calories and involve lots of physical activity.

Don't skip meals- On the day before the party, don't skip meals so you can "save calories." Stick with a regular healthy eating routine.

Eat a healthy meal beforehand- Right before you leave for the party, eat a healthy snack to take the edge off the hunger. When you put yourself in a social situation where there's a lot of high-calorie foods, it's easier to walk away if your stomach is full.

Increase physical activity- Plan an extra walk or two on the days leading up to the party. Increasing physical activity will raise your metabolism, and that will help you burn more calories.

Bring a low-calorie dish- Offer to bring a low-calorie dish to the party. This way you'll know there will be at least one healthy option for you, as well as others, looking for a healthy choice or are watching their weight.

If you overeat, don't get discouraged or worry, get back on track by reducing your calories for a few days later that week and add in some extra exercise.

At Mercy Health Weight Management, they offer their HMR program. The program helps people lose weight by replacing their meals and snacks with HMR shakes, entrees, and snacks. By mixing in vegetables and fruits with HMR meal replacements, they leave you feeling full of nutrients.

To learn more about the HMR program offered through Mercy Health, visit MercyHealthWeightManagement.com.