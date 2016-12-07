Family: Woman who escaped abduction in Thailand is back in the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Alex Fairfield, who claimed to be drugged, kidnapped, and bound by her hands while vacationing in Thailand, has safely made it back to her family in West Michigan.

Fairfield landed at 1:54 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford airport. She and her family had contacted the U.S. Embassy in Thailand about the attack. The embassy confirms it had contact with the family.

They said they cannot confirm or deny that the attack happened, but did help her move to a different hotel under an alias.

The embassy said there wasn’t much they could do since she refused to file a police report. Fairfield told her family one of her attackers that tried to rape her was dressed in a law enforcement uniform, and she told family she didn’t feel comfortable reporting it to officials of Thailand.