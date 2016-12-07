Family: Woman who escaped abduction in Thailand is back in the U.S.

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Alex Fairfield, who claimed to be drugged, kidnapped, and bound by her hands while vacationing in Thailand, has safely made it back to her family in West Michigan.
Fairfield landed at 1:54 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford airport. She and her family had contacted the U.S. Embassy in Thailand about the attack. The embassy confirms it had contact with the family.
They said they cannot confirm or deny that the attack happened, but did help her move to a different hotel under an alias.
The embassy said there wasn’t much they could do since she refused to file a police report. Fairfield told her family one of her attackers that tried to rape her was dressed in a law enforcement uniform, and she told family she didn’t feel comfortable reporting it to officials of Thailand.
Mike Leemon
This really should not be reported as news. It is her word against … no one. There is not one word from Thailand’s side. If she wasn’t willing to report the incident, this is hearsay, not news. We all know that, one, the uniform she saw could have been a security guard for all anyone knows – she’s a tourist, first time in the country, she doesn’t know what a police officer wears. Two, even if it was a police officer, we all know that the police station as a whole will not harm her, even if they cover the one officer’s transgression. She should report it, then with the testimony of facts, Fox can follow up and report.
Bryan
This is not the first time that this kind of crime has been committed in Thailand and won’t be the last unless she does go thru legal channels now that she is safely beck home. Thailand can be a dangerous place for a single woman, especially on her first visit.
‘They’ [The almighty Thai police] will fight it, deny it and even blame innocent people to suppress the truth and not to kill the ‘golden egg’ [tourism $$]. They protect their own and keep on smiling while they lure tourists over.
I know,