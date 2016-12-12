2 Georgia police officers shot while serving warrant

BYRON, Ga. (AP) — Two central Georgia police officers have been shot while serving a search warrant in Crawford County.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson tells local new outlets that a multi-jurisdiction drug task force went at 2:30 a.m. Monday to a home on state Highway 42. Byron officers knocked on the door three times and announced themselves, but no one answered.
Ricketson says the officers went inside the house and an occupant started shooting at them. The officers returned fire. The condition of the suspect hasn’t been released.
Two officers were taken to Medical Center, Navicent health in Macon. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
GBI agents have locked down the scene and are securing search warrants for the property.
Further information hasn’t been released.
4 comments
Sr
Coming to a house at 2:30 in the morning dressed in your gear with guns is not the right way to approach someone’s home. It could be done in daylight hours, also so many times officers have went to the wrong home, or shot the wrong person. Mistakes can be made and in this instance what if the officers were at the wrong location ? We will only get one side of the story since the suspect is in unknown condition. 5…10…15 cops strapped to the max, bullet proof vests… 1 guy? Come on …. I pray that these cops start waking up to the oppression and harm they are causing and start being a part of a solution instead of a problem.
Jay
I think police officers really need to evaluate what their day-to-day duty really is the vast majority of the police officers we have are on the roads stopping people for speeding and other traffic violations but how does the officer stop somebody speeding when the officer has to speed to stop the other person that is speeding I think we learned at a very young age that two wrongs don’t make a right correct all police departments in all 50 states have quotas what that is telling you is that if you don’t extort enough money from the citizens we won’t have enough money to pay for your job if this is what you call serving and protecting over 50% of a drug raids are in the USA are for marijuana which has proven to cure all kinds of diseases and not kill one person is this protecting and serving
We are all citizens and all equal nobody has the right to tell somebody else what to do
Jay
I think police officers really need to evaluate what their day-to-day duty really is the vast majority of the police officers we have are on the roads stopping people for speeding and other traffic violations but how does the officer stop somebody speeding when the officer has to speed to stop the other person that is speeding I think we learned at a very young age that two wrongs don’t make a right correct
click here
[…]very few internet websites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]