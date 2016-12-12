Belding firefighter let go for racist remarks

BELDING, Mich. -- A firefighter from the Belding fire department was let go for allegedly posting racist remarks on Facebook over the weekend.
A three-sentence statement is all it took to get Ryan Hudson fired. The short statement was filled with vulgar and inappropriate language that could only be described as racist.
The woman who those comments were directed to did not want to be identified. She told FOX 17 that it started after she commented on a status about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem.
She said she agreed with his right to speech, and that comment led to a back and forth correspondence with Hudson.
"Basically I wrote 'Black Lives Matter,' and that’s when he spelled out in no uncertain terms, because he’s now claiming he was drunk. First he was hacked, now he’s drunk," said the victim.
Her screen shots soon captured the attention of Hudson's boss, Chief Greg Moore with the Belding fire department. He says Hudson had been with the department for a year and never showed signs of doing anything like this.
"I've actually never had to fire someone," said Chief Moore. "This is a first. My employees are excellent employees, and I've had nothing but the utmost respect for all of them. They do what they are supposed to do and this is so out of the ordinary for a firefighter to do."
And the woman that Hudson reportedly said horrible things to says it's not just about hurting someone's feelings.
"Yes we do have free speech in this country, but free speech does not mean you’re safe from the consequences of your free speech and your decisions," the woman said. "We don’t just get to spout off at the mouth and spew hatred and ignorance."
Chief Moore said the reason for the immediate action is simple: when the red light and siren goes off for firefighters to hit the road and possibly save lives, there cannot be any question that his men will do their job, no matter the color of the person's skin.
"We don’t know it would have changed him from doing his job," said Moore. "But what are you going to do? We can’t take the chance. We have to treat everybody no matter what and we want that to happen."
FOX 17 reached out to Hudson by phone and went to his home, but we did not make contact or receive a statement from him.
40 comments
Jay
I thought we lived in America just because you don’t agree with somebody or if somebody said something that doesn’t sit right with you don’t listen to it you are talking to one of the most anti- Biggot people there is but I 100% believe in our Constitution and our First Amendment even if I t hurts peoples feelings or not it’s are right if you want to live in a country where a dictator tells you what you can and cannot say or what PC and not go live in that country because that’s not what America is about we’re supposed of the country the home and brave not the week and pathetic
Michael
There’s this concept called punctuation. It should have been learned in grade school. It really isn’t optional to relay coherent thought.
Don
The 1st amendment insures you cannot be jailed or fined for speaking your mind. It does not promise that things you say won’t cost you a job or a friend. You are free to speak your mind without fearing government actions based on that speech. You are not free from any and all consequences in your community, family, circle of friends, job, and so forth.
Hudson may have an argument to make that the fire department is a government organization but it may not really matter. The fire chief is right; the people Hudson works with have to believe they can rely on him. If some of those folks are black, they may have some trouble believing that now. the people relying on the department also have to believe the fire department will help when they need it. Black citizens of Belding have cause to wonder about that if Hudson stays on.
Jay
also this is an act of bigotry not racism there is a difference a huge difference
Jay
Anybody interested in learning about real racism check out the documentary series called hidden colors it tells you the true stories of are history not the science-fiction stories they taught us and textbooks in school we are stronger United then divided
Kevin Rahe
The only problem with this episode is that Black Lives Matter is not primarily about race. In fact, I think that a great number of black people would disagree with its true agenda. If you support Black Lives Matter, you’re either ignorant or guilty.
Bob
Why is it so hard to understand that #BlackLivesMatter does not mean #OnlyBlackLivesMatter It means #BlackLivesMatterTOO? I’m a Canadian who is so white I’m practically translucent and I understand what it means.
Also, since people in the US don’t seem to know what freedom of speech means; it means the right, guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, to express beliefs and ideas without unwarranted government restriction. It doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want without consequences. For example, you can’t threaten to kill someone. It means you can question your government without the fear of being taken away in the middle of the night and never heard from again.
And seriously, what’s up with people screaming “Freedom of speech, freedom of speech!” whenever they say something racist or otherwise discriminatory but whenever someone says anything that is different than what they believe they’re the first people to scream “If you don’t like it get the fuck out of -my- country!” Remember folks, freedom of speech goes both ways.
layzreps
My hero
imcrae38
I hope Ryan Hudson’s throat is slit in front of his family. This horrific level of racism sets our country back by 60 years. And fools like Kevin Rahe, who don’t understand the issues of black Americans, or any non-white Americans, are part of the problem. You will get yours Kevin.
Jason Sharke
Violent psychopaths like you are far worse than any racist.
Jason Sharke
Have you seen some of the violent racist rhetoric that black people spew on social media on a daily basis? However, when was the last time you heard about a black person losing their job over it? When was the last time the liberal media carried out a witch hunt against a black racist?