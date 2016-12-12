Three arrested for credit card fraud; damage to patrol car

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people have been arrested after a suspected incident of credit card fraud and trying to escape from the back of a patrol car.

Calhoun County deputies say they were called at about 3:00am Sunday to the 115 Truck Stop near Marshall on reports of a credit card fraud in progress. The suspects had left, but Marshall Police officers found the suspects at the Love’s Truck Stop nearby. When an officer arrived, one of the suspects went into the bathroom and tried to flush an allegedly cloned credit cards down the toilet.

Deputies say they found thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, cigarettes and clothing that had been bought in Northern Indiana and Michigan. Two men, 27 and 20 years old, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested. They are all from Redford, Michigan.

After the arrest, one of the men allegedly tried to kick out the rear window of the patrol car. The man damaged the interior of the vehicle in his attempt to escape. Deputies say he also tried punching and kicking officers during the incident.

The suspect’s names have not yet been released.