CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice found dead in California home

SAN DIEGO - The founder of CorePower Yoga was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a San Diego home, authorities said Monday.

San Diego police identified 48-year-old Trevor Tice as the man found dead inside a multimillion-dollar home in the city's posh Sunset Cliffs neighborhood, according to KSWB-TV. Patrol officers were conducting a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. Monday when they found Tice's body.

We are grieving the loss of our founder Trevor Tice. We honor his legacy & celebrate all he brought into our world: https://t.co/WUcIWq5KuN pic.twitter.com/Spsta7Jn3Q — CorePower Yoga (@CorePowerYoga) December 14, 2016

Due to evidence at the scene of the fatality, officers called in homicide detectives to investigate, Lt. Mike Holden said.

Holden declined to disclose the nature of the suspicious circumstances.

Tice was the founder of CorePower Yoga, a Denver-based chain of fitness studios. There are 11 studios across San Diego County.

Officials at CorePower Yoga sent a letter to their employees: