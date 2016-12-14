Second ‘Epic Toy Drive’ huge success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A former Helen DeVos Children's Hospital patient is at it again, spreading holiday cheer!

Dawson Babiak was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of four and coordinated an 'Epic Toy Drive' last year through Hopkins Public Schools, to give back to kids spending their holidays in the hospital.

This year Wayland Public Schools got in on the action, sending two bus loads of toys to Helen DeVos Children's Hosptial.

Dawson, now six, said he understands what it feels like to spend a lot of time in the hospital and wanted to bring kids some cheer.

Jason and Alison Babiak, Dawson's parents, also said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Hopkins and Wayland communities, and because of that generosity, they were able to send more that $15,000 worth of toys.

That amount nearly doubles the $8,000 donation amount from 2015.