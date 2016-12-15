1 killed in Plainfield Twp. crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person was killed in a crash Thursday along East Beltline Avenue NE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Department dispatch.
The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. near Webber Avenue.
At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the dispatch.
This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available.
43.053349 -85.579895
1 Comment
adam
did this childs parents get the cleanup and response invoice from plainfield township?