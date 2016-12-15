Former officer accused of kidnapping and rape headed to trial

Posted 11:34 PM, December 15, 2016, by , Updated at 11:19PM, December 15, 2016
Eric Fritz

COVERT TWP, Mich.  — A former police officer accused of kidnapping and raping a woman will go to trial.

Erich Fritz was an officer in Covert Twp. In July he was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

In court Wednesday, Fritz was offered a plea deal that would have dropped the charges to unlawful imprisonment, a crime carrying a shorter sentence, but that was rejected.

He’s accused of forcing himself on a woman he met during a traffic stop. The two had sex in the hotel room, Fritz says, however he contends that it was consensual. Prosecutors argue he took advantage of his position.

 

