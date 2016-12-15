Two suspects from Cedar Springs solider memorial theft plead guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of the three men suspected of stealing items from a soldier’s memorial in Cedar Springs made a plea deal admitting they were involved.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s office says that 28-year-old Justin Rossman and 17-year-old David Sommerville both plead guilty guilty to breaking and entering and receiving and concealing stolen property. In exchange for the plea, a habitual offender charge against Rossman is being dropped.

In October, a statue dedicated to Timothy Brown – a Cedar Springs man who died serving in the Army in 2005 – was vandalized, leaving only the boots behind.

Nearby, surveillance video from a concession stand shows three men rummaging through. They were arrested a few days later and the stolen items were recovered.

The third suspect – Tracy Coleman, 45 – did not plea and is scheduled to stand trial.