Ways to prevent sports injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At some point playing sports will result in aches, pains, and injuries that need to be seen by a doctor. Choosing the right physician to take care of every sports injury ache and pain can be one of the most difficult parts of dealing with the injury.

Dr. Jack Healey, orthopedic surgeon with River Valley Orthopedics and member of the Mercy Health orthopedic team, shared some tips to help decide if a sports medicine specialist is right for you.

Sports medicine is the diagnosis and treatment of athletic related injuries. Treatments aren't just for high level athletes, anyone playing sports or any home and work related activities that involve vigorous activity.

There are ways to prevent serious injuries and avoid seeing a specialist:

Warm up/stretch thoroughly.

Wear appropriate footwear.

Tape or strap vulnerable joints, if necessary.

Drink plenty of fluids before, during and after.

Cool down after with gentle, sustained stretches.

Allow adequate recovery time between sessions.

Have regular medical check-ups.

However, if you think you're injured and not sure if you should see a specialist, the following stretches can test the body's functional movement:

Deep Squat

Hurdle Step

In-Line Lunge

Shoulder Mobility

Straight Leg Raise

Trunk Stability Pushup

Rotational Stability

To learn more information about sports medicine, and to find out which physician is right for you, visit MercyHealthOrthopedics.com.