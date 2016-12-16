Battle Creek police investigating video of officers arresting disabled man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Officials with the Battle Creek Police Department are investigating video of a traffic stop where officers appear to be dragging a disabled man to their car. Chief Jim Blocker said there's more to the story than what was shown in the video.
"I think they did everything they could within the circumstance that they had to deal with," said Chief Blocker during an interview at the station.
The video surfaced Thursday night on social media and was shared to FOX 17.
Warning: Video contains strong language.
Police said in a statement that the officers stopped the driver at Washington Avenue and Emmett Street initially because of a suspended license and an arrest warrant. The video shows the man lying on the ground, claiming that he can't walk and asking for his walker. The officer knew the driver from prior incidents.
"The officer did also know that he had a disability, that he did have a walker, that he did walk with the assistance of a cane," said Chief Blocker. "I think that weighed a lot in terms of how the officer and other officers responded to this particular incident."
He said the man was not complying with officers and would not work with them when his walker was brought out of his car.
"Ultimately they brought his walker forward," said Chief Blocker. "He didn’t want to use it and so they had to lift him."
Police said no official complaint has been filed regarding the traffic stop. They're reviewing all video and audio sources from the area and will be making an official statement next week.
The driver was taken to Bronson hospital in Kalamazoo and was released back into police custody, police said. He is awaiting arraignment at the Calhoun County Jail.
9 comments
Bob
How did I know the person who could not follow societies rules was a black man before I even watch the video ?
If he would have shut up and listen to the police everything would have gone better for him and the police officer who had to put up with him.
Based On A True Story
Seriously, that was the dumbest statement ever made… You white privilege is clouding your judgment.
Michael
You are very sheltered if you think that was the “dumbest” statement that has ever been made.
That being said the first sentence wasn’t necessary. The second sentence was right on point.
The suspect was more interested in running his mouth than resolving the situation. The officers resolved the situation without an excessive use of force. Kudos on a job well done goes to the good guys.
Bob
Perhaps I am wrong. But, it seems to me that 90% of the people who end up on a video when the police arrest them are BLACK
Michael
Who cares about the race. It doesn’t matter.
It’s the fact this grown man is acting like a child throwing a temper tantrum on the ground that matters.
It may be that white people are less likely to whip out a cell phone and record the incident or it may be that the race bating news media is less likely to run with the story when it’s a white person. Either way there’s plenty of white people that act the same way. It’s wrong when they do it too.
George
Sorry buttercup but there is no such thing as “white privilege”
thats made up lib speak.
Carol
So either tell us the complete story or stop airing it.
George
As a real disabled person, if he can walk with a cane he could have walked on his own.
his disability is with his mouth.
Ericka Mayfield
I was going to comment but you all are idiots. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!