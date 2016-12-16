The parade of JonBenet Ramsey-focused TV specials beats on, now with a 20/20 special airing Friday. A press release on the hour-long show zeroes in on two of the handful of people who sat for interviews: First, a member of the grand jury that voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey in the 1996 death of their daughter.

The juror claims to have seen secret evidence in the course of grand jury proceedings that he says makes it clear to him who murdered JonBenet, reports People.

The Denver Post in October 2013 reported the grand jury’s charges didn’t accuse the Ramseys of murdering their daughter, but instead of putting her in a situation that led to her death; former Boulder County District Attorney Alex Hunter decided not to sign off on the grand jury’s recommendation.

The second big-name guest is DA Stan Garnett, who will address this week’s news that the state plans to conduct new DNA tests on the underwear and long johns the 6-year-old was wearing when she was killed.

A Daily Camera/9News investigation suggested that former DA Mary Lacy erred when she exonerated members of the Ramsey family in 2008 based on her interpretation of earlier DNA tests.

ABC News reports 20/20 last month obtained those test results, and noted that Lacy referenced a “match of male DNA on two separate items of clothing,” though “match” was never used in the lab notes.

In fact, the lab said the DNA “should not be considered a single source profile.” Garnett says he doesn’t expect “any dramatic developments” from the new testing.

He’s “always felt that the Ramsey case is not really a DNA case,” but authorities “want to make sure.”

This article originally appeared on Newser: JonBenet Grand Juror: I’ve Seen Secret Evidence

