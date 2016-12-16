Staying warm on Casual Friday with Millbrook Tack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of people are loving the Noble Outfitters Ladies' Elements Cowl that the crew at Millbrook Tack picked out for Leigh Ann to wear on Casual Friday.

Whether you are a horse back rider or love to run, this is fantastic material! Or, if you don't do either of those things and just want to be casual, yet stylish, too. The material has built-in Opti-Dry technology which helps with sweating. It's nice and fitted, so no more bulk. The sleeves are nice and tapered and it has an outdoors man's favorite thing: elastic cuffs with thumb holes. It also comes in a very pretty purple.

Millbrook Tack is offering a fantastic Smart Shopper Steal! For just $25, you get a $50 voucher. Click here to purchase yours! Millbrook sits right on U.S. 131 at 68th Street.