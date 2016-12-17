Last-minute shoppers take advantage of Woodland Mall’s VIP tips & tricks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Woodland Mall is helping you last-minute shoppers with a special list designed to make the most out of your holiday shopping experience.

It’s called the VIP list of Tips and Tricks made to help people score big deals, locate present wrapping stations, or simply skipping the line at Starbucks. You can also find places to check-in your coat and bag, locate cell phone charging locations, and tips to select stores offering free gifts with an in-store purchase. Lindsey Hicks, Marketing Director at Woodland Mall says if used properly, it may just make this season a little brighter.

”If you pay attention to them and use them, they'll make your time here a little easier,” said Hicks. “We want it to be a joyful experience rather than stressful.”

