MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon Heights improved to 2-0 in the Lakes 8 with a 73-44 win over Muskegon Catholic Central Friday night.
Muskegon Heights Runs Past Muskegon Catholic Central
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
