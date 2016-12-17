× UPS worker in Muskegon County accused of stealing packages

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. – A man in Muskegon County has been formally charged, accused of stealing while working at UPS.

Arrington Lecompte was arrested following an internal investigation by the company.

UPS says he stole expensive items, including a diamond ring and cellphones.

We’re told the suspect was hired as a seasonal employee.

If you notice items missing from packages delivered by UPS since November 1 you are being asked to call police.