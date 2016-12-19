Relieving finger joint arthritis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we grow older, it's not uncommon for the joints in our fingers to start hurting.

Dr. Levi Hinkelman, an orthopedic surgeon at Spectrum Health, explains how experts at the With help from experts at the Hand and Upper Extremity Program can help relieve the pain.

Arthritis of the hands is very common. The most common place in the body to have arthritis are the base of the thumbs, small joints of the hand and the fingers.

Usually arthritis results in the combination of genetics and the wear and tear of the joins in the hands overtime. Symptoms patients might notice are that joints are larger and more swollen, as well as deformity in the joints where the fingers bend.

While many people are plagued by arthritis of the hands, surgery is very uncommon and there are a few in-home treatments that can be used to relieve the pain.

With winter weather upon us, it can irritate the joints in the hands. One way to relieve the pain is soaking your hands in warm water two to three times a day.

Over the counter anti-inflammatory medications like Ibuprofen or Alieve can also relieve patients of the everyday symptoms that come with arthritis.

However, if the pain doesn't go away or get better with time, it's best to go see a specialist at Spectrum Health Medical Group's Hand and Upper Extremity Program.

Dr. Hinkelman has offices at 4100 Lake Drive Southeast and at 80 68th Street in Grand Rapids. To schedule an appointment or to learn more information, call (616) 267-8860.