Beth Eggleston wins Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Award

MICHIGAN -- Beth Eggleston is an agriculture teacher who works with groups like FFA and the state to cultivate the love of growing in her students. That's why she's been named an award  winner in the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education.

