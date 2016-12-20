Cirque de Noel returns to DeVos Performance Hall for its 7th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before the holidays start, get into the Christmas spirit with great music and a great show with Cirque de Noel.

Back by popular demand, Cirque de la Symphonie is returning to the DeVos Performance Hall for its seventh year.

The show will feature the Grand Rapids Symphony playing Christmas favorites with the David Arkenstone Group. Along with the music, there will be performances by world-renowned aerialists, acrobats, contortionist, and jugglers.

Cirque de Noel is happening on December 22 at 7:30 p.m. and December 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $32, and can be ordered at the GRS Ticket Office at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4, or buy tickets online.