Detroit band, Citizen Zero, performing at The Intersection

Citizen Zero is making their way to the top of the music charts, and will be performing in Grand Rapids tonight.

They're originally from Detroit, have played with bands like Pop Evil, and have songs that are now making it into the main stream media.

Listen to them perform their popular songs like "Lure and Persuade" and "Go" (Let Me Save You live on the Morning Mix. If you want to listen to more of their music, Citizen Zero will be performing at the Intersection with special guest Deepfall.

They'll be performing at The Intersection on December 20th with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $9.79 in advance, and $12 at the door.

For more information on their music, performances, and updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.