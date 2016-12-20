Former NFL player found dead in Detroit basement
DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit are investigating the death of former NFL player Robert Eddins after he was found shot in his home on the city’s west side.
FOX 2 in Detroit is reporting he was one of two people found dead in the basement. The discovery was made by one of the victims’ fathers.
Eddins, who is a native of Detroit, played with the Buffalo Bills back in 2011. He also played football at Ball State University.
The other victim has not been identified.
The other victim has been identified as 32 year old Ricardo “Ricky” Macfarland.
