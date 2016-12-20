× Former NFL player found dead in Detroit basement

DETROIT, Mich. — Police in Detroit are investigating the death of former NFL player Robert Eddins after he was found shot in his home on the city’s west side.

FOX 2 in Detroit is reporting he was one of two people found dead in the basement. The discovery was made by one of the victims’ fathers.

Eddins, who is a native of Detroit, played with the Buffalo Bills back in 2011. He also played football at Ball State University.

The other victim has not been identified.