GR Catholic Central beats Rockford, 62-46, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Rockford, 62-46, in the opening round of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament. The Cougars advance to face Grand Rapids Christian in the championship game of the Gold Bracket Thursday at 7 p.m..
