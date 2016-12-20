GR Catholic Central beats Rockford, 62-46, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament

Posted 10:53 PM, December 20, 2016, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Rockford, 62-46,  in the opening round of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament.  The Cougars advance to face Grand Rapids Christian in the championship game of the Gold Bracket Thursday at 7 p.m..

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s