Gravel truck overturns in US-31 crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. - One person was hurt, but a major West Michigan roadway was closed for several hours after a crash during the morning commute.

The crash happened on southbound US-31 at Apple Avenue just after 9:00am. The roadway reopened at about 3:00pm.

Muskegon Police say that a vehicle merging onto US-31 lost control and was hit by a semi-truck pulling a double trailer of gravel. The truck hit the bridge of the Apple Avenue overpass. A third vehicle then hit the truck. The truck's load spilled across both lanes of US-31.

The driver of the semi-truck was the only person involved who needed medical attention, according to Muskegon Police. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.