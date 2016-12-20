Gravel truck overturns in US-31 crash

Posted 3:36 PM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 03:47PM, December 20, 2016

MUSKEGON, Mich. - One person was hurt, but a major West Michigan roadway was closed for several hours after a crash during the morning commute.

The crash happened on southbound US-31 at Apple Avenue just after 9:00am.  The roadway reopened at about 3:00pm.

Muskegon Police say that a vehicle merging onto US-31 lost control and was hit by a semi-truck pulling a double trailer of gravel.  The truck hit the bridge of the Apple Avenue overpass.  A third vehicle then hit the truck.  The truck's load spilled across both lanes of US-31.

The driver of the semi-truck was the only person involved who needed medical attention, according to Muskegon Police.  He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

