Hope beats Johnson & Whales, 100-75, in Russ DeVette Classic

Posted 11:12 PM, December 20, 2016, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- 15th ranked Hope College beat Johnson & Whales, 100-75, in the second round of the Russ DeVette Classic at DeVos Field House on Tuesday.  Harrison Blackledge led the Flying Dutchmen with 23 points.  Blackledge went over 1,000 career points in the game.

