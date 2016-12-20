HOLLAND, Mich. -- 15th ranked Hope College beat Johnson & Whales, 100-75, in the second round of the Russ DeVette Classic at DeVos Field House on Tuesday. Harrison Blackledge led the Flying Dutchmen with 23 points. Blackledge went over 1,000 career points in the game.
Hope beats Johnson & Whales, 100-75, in Russ DeVette Classic
-
Hope beats Spalding, 79-51
-
Perkins leads Hope women to 82-61 win over rival Calvin
-
Irvin leads Michigan to double-digit win over Marquette
-
No. 10 Arizona beats No. 12 Michigan State in final seconds
-
GVSU Beats Ashland, 87-75, Behind Stark’s Career High 26 Points
-
-
Calvin runs past Grace Bible, 92-70
-
Hope Tops Albion to Remain Unbeaten
-
Aquinas Beats Lourdes to start league play
-
Schall’s bucket from his knees highlights Aquinas win over Alma
-
Wilks leads Calvin past Anderson
-
-
Cornerstone holds off Aquinas
-
Poll: Clinton, Trump virtually tied headed into debate
-
Pistons rout Heat 107-84 to end four-game skid