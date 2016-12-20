FLINT, MI - APRIL 20: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announces that he filed 13 felony charges and 5 misdemeanor charges against two state officials and one city official as a result of their actions in the City of Flint's lead water contamination crises April 20, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. The officials are Stephen Busch, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality District 8 Water Supervisor, Michael Prysby, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality District 8 Water Engineer, and Michael Glasgow, City of Flint Laboratory and Water Quality Supervisor. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Schuette: More charges coming in Flint water probe
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan attorney general is announcing more criminal charges in the Flint water investigation.
Nine people so far have been charged in an investigation of Flint’s lead-tainted water system and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Those nine are eight current or former state employees and a Flint water plant employee.
Attorney General Bill Schuette has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.
In October, an attorney for Nick Lyon, the head of the Michigan health department, said his client is a target of Schuette’s investigation. Lyon hasn’t been charged and still leads the agency.
Flint’s water system became contaminated with lead because water from the Flint River wasn’t treated for corrosion for 18 months. The water ate away at a protective coating inside old pipes and fixtures, releasing lead.
steve thomas
Schuette is starting to campaign for the governorship right after Snyder. He’ll go after anybody just to show “fairness” forr everybody.