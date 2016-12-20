Muskegon beats Grand Haven, 45-37

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Grand Haven, 45-37, in boys basketball at Muskegon High School on Tuesday night.  Markell Jackson led the Big Reds with a triple-double, 12 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.

