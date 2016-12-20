MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Grand Haven, 45-37, in boys basketball at Muskegon High School on Tuesday night. Markell Jackson led the Big Reds with a triple-double, 12 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Muskegon beats Grand Haven, 45-37
-
West Ottawa beats Mona Shores, 85-58
-
High School Basketball Roundup Tuesday December 6th
-
Grand Haven Boy’s win 53-52 in overtime
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
Portage Central beats BC Harper Creek, 70-45
-
-
Muskegon wins at Rockford for season opening win
-
North Muskegon beats WM Christian, 3-1, in soccer districts
-
Muskegon Catholic Central tops Hackett in overtime
-
Greenville girls beat Belding, 61-37
-
Calvin Christian beats Unity Christian, 50-41
-
-
Rockford beats Grand Haven in Volleyball Regional, 3-2
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
Blitz Week Two Top 10 Results