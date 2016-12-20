Portage Central beats BC Harper Creek, 70-45

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Portage Central beat Battle Creek Harper Creek, 70-45, on Tuesday night at Harper Creek High School. The Mustangs move to 3-0 with the win, the Beavers fall to 3-1.
