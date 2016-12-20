× Public invited to chime in on GR city parks and recreation master plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You have the chance to weigh in on Grand Rapids future parks and recreation plans next month.

According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, the blueprint for the future of the parks in Grand Rapids was assembled from residents’ comments and suggestions made at various community meetings and events over the past nine months. The Recreation Master Plan creates a vision for the long-term development, programming, and sustainability of City parks, public open spaces, and recreation facilities. In a press release from the City of Grand Rapids, the gathering will consider community needs, recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities, economic development, environmental conditions, priority projects and funding.

“This is the community’s opportunity to share its thoughts on the future of our Grand Rapids Parks,” Marquardt said. “We have unique opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of our Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation program. It begins in our parks. It happens here in our city, and it can only happen by hearing our voices.”

Event details:

When: Thursday, January 12

Time: There will be two sessions at 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Location: The Welcome Center inside the Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center, NW

If you wish to attend click here to find out more about tickets. Officials say those who attend will receive a free lunch.