Santa’s reindeer are getting ready for their big night

Posted 4:53 PM, December 20, 2016

NORTH POLE -- The weekend Santa and his elves work year round for is nearly here, but it doesn't happen without his reindeer.

Not much goes into getting the reindeer ready for Christmas. They can be seen 24-hours-a-day on ReindeerCam.com just hanging around Santa's farm which is not far from Caledonia, Michigan.

Drew Born, Santa's Reindeer Cam helper says, “Santa comes out three times a day and feeds the reindeer - 11am, 6pm and 9pm EST.”Santa Letters

Santa also reads stories, checks the nice list and reads letters from children around the world. “Hundreds of letters come in from around the world and Santa will read some of them live," explains Born.

When the reindeer are not being fed by Santa, they may be out visiting places for some added Christmas cheer. Molly Gorniewicz, Santa's reindeer helper says, “We bring them out just for kids and adults to see them and realize that reindeer really do exist.”Kids and Reindeer

Gorneiwicz is Santa's reindeer expert so she gets lots of questions when she takes the reindeers into town. “Adults ask, 'what are these really' or 'these are caribou right'? So there’s a lot of shock when people realize these are really reindeer," explains Gorneiwicz. "Seems like the kids know best that they’re real reindeer.”

Of course they're not just any old reindeer, they're Santa's reindeer.

 

1 Comment