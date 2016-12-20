Stylish and efficient fireplace heating options at Flame Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year where all we want to do is sit inside and stay nice and warm, and what better way to do that than in front of a beautiful fireplace?

The Flame Center has so many fireplace choices and styles that will add some flare and heat the home. Leigh Ann went to their store to check out all the stylish and efficient options for fireplaces that can be built in your home.

Modern fireplaces at the Flame Center don't rely on wood as a source of heat, these fireplaces use gas. Gas is more convenient because with a flick of a switch, a fire is started instead of all the work it takes to build a real fire.

These fireplaces not only look great, but they're also efficient in heating areas of the home. While fireplaces aren't ideal for heating the entire home, with special inserts a fireplace is a good zone heater, it can efficiently heat a large area in the home.

The Flame Center is located at 2440 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville. For more information on their products and services, call (616) 662-4400.