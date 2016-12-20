Suspect in armed robbery bitten by K-9 after pursuit

Posted 4:04 PM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 10:25PM, December 20, 2016

KALAMAZOO  TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Kalamazoo man is in custody and nursing a dog bite injury after allegedly holding up a store and carjacking a vehicle.

Kalamazoo Township officers say they were called about 10:00 a.m. to Tali's Market at the corner of Ravine Road and Nichols Road on reports of a robbery.  The clerk told police the man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect left and ordered a 28-year-old Kalamazoo woman to drive him away from the scene. She crashed a short distance away and an off-duty Michigan State Police trooper spotted the suspect and directed other officers to the scene.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 responded and tracked the suspect to the backyard of a nearby residence near Climax Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue.  The K-9 found the suspect and bit him.  The suspect was then taken into custody.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries from the bite.  His name will be released after his arraignment.

