We’re Loving It! Morning Mix’s favorite things of 2016

We always find it interesting what those around us are loving throughout the year. So what better time than before the holidays to share the Morning Mix team's favorite things?

Here's what the team is loving for the year 2016, and who knows? They might make great holiday gifts!

Sort and Discover Activity Cube

Leigh Ann is loving the Sort and Discover Activity Cube! It's for kids ages 9 to 36 months, with five sides of fun and seven activities.

The cube has various numbers, colors, animals, shapes and more to keep your kids entertained and educated. There are also features like page turning, a twist spinner, and slide animals that will help with fine motor skills.

Leigh Ann loves watching her son, Bronson play with this.

Boppy Pillow

Todd's favorite item right now is the Boppy Pillow! The U-shape pillow allows parents and newborns to use it for breastfeeding, bottle feeding, propping, tummy time, sitting, and more!

They also come with a slip cover, so it's machine washable in case of accidents.

C.A.S. Handmade Purses

Andrea, our executive producer, is loving the purses made by C.A.S. Handmade, based in Massachusetts. All their purses are made from leather and are made to order.

There are a few imperfections, but that's part of the characteristic of the bag. The one shown in the segment is the "fold over" and comes in many colors.

Shop online and enter the promo code FOXGR to get 15 percent off your next order.

Rose Water Hydrating Spray

The second item Andrea is loving is the Rose Water Hydrating Spray from Frownies.

The spray reduces your pore size and helps prevent blemishes. It can be used throughout the day to refresh the face and neck, or as a anti-wrinkle treatment.

Carry it in your handbag and freshen up your face as needed. They also carry a variety of other skincare products.

Beats EP Headphones

Lindsay, our producer, loves Beats EP Headphones by Dre. She says that these headphones have saved her sanity many times throughout her college days when she had to down out noisy roommates.

These headphones drown out any outside noise, so all that's heard is the fine-tuned acoustics of the music without bursting your eardrums.

They're also durable and lightweight, and have a button to adjust the audio right on the cord.

Essential Bukowski Poetry

Seth, the Morning Mix photographer, is loving Essential Bukowski Poetry. He says few people can write about ugly things and show us beauty, but Bukowski is one of those people.

Bukowski's poems are raw and cover a wide array of topics. Seth says he's real and honest, and that's the best thing a writer can be.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Eric, another one of our photographers, has been catching up on old T.V. shows from when he was a kid. The most recent one is Star Trek: The Next Generation. Every episode is on Netflix and he's been binge watching all weekend long!