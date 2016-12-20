West Ottawa beats Mona Shores, 85-58

HOLLAND, Mich. -- West Ottawa beat Muskegon Mona Shores, 85-58, in boys basketball on Tuesday night. Nolan Eccker led the Panthers with 17 points. West Ottawa plays Grand Rapids Christian next Wednesday.
