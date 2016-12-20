Woman charged with federal crime of sexual exploitation of a child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids woman is charged with a federal crime of sexual exploitation of a child and distributing child pornography.

Dawn Colter is accused of taking a sexually explicit photograph of a girl who was 14-15 months old. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, the photo “depicted the child’s genitalia in a lascivious manner” and that Colter allegedly sent the photo to another person or persons.

Court records show the incident happened between April 1, 2015 and May 20, 2015.

Colter is in custody. She will be in U.S. District Court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.