Wyoming gets $300k to add to Ideal Park rebuilding

WYOMING, Mich. - Good news for the City of Wyoming and the efforts to rebuild Ideal Park.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund has given the city a $300,000 grant to rebuild the park, which was severely damaged by a tornado in July of 2014. The grant will be added to $508,000 which has already been committed to the project.

According to the city, the grant will allow for the first phase of the master plan which will replace the play areas and shelter. The investments will also assist in replacing more than 90 percent of the mature trees that were lost and build improved security and access to the park.

"We are extremely excited that our City has been chosen by the state as a grant recipient for 2017," Mayor Jack Poll said in a press release. "There is still more work to be done, but the state grant allows us to tackle some of the most pressing issues."

Other improvements coming to the park include:

A connector path from the art deco bridge to the west lot

Lighting in parking areas

New gateway at Crippen Street entrance

New drive from Crippen Street to the east lot, connector drive to Averill Avenue

New natural area between Park Drive and the west lot

Open play area with irrigation

Basketball court

Trailhead signage

Footpath trail to connect to existing pathway and interurban trail

New creek overlook

79 local governments received a total of $19.9 million from the fund.