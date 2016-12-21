BBB warns of online apparel company using Grandville address

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is issuing a Consumer Alert about a business using a Grandville mailing address.
The alert says that U Design Apparel now has more than 20 complaints against it. Most of the complaints are in regard to customers not receiving their merchandise and not being able to get refunds.
The BBB says that U Design Apparel’s website promises to “allow you to create & sell custom apparel online…design a product and sell it.” The BBB says they have tried to contact the company but has not received a response. The company has a business address in Grandville, which is a postal drop business.
For more, visit the BBB website.
1 Comment
Richard Comiskey
LOL I have a feeling the owner of this scam business is Matt Hoeksema. He is renting a shop at 3520 Chicago Dr. SW Suite 2 Grandville, MI 49418. He owns screen printing equipment and has registered the domain explicitshirtstore.com and bigvisioncustoms.com . The explicitshirtstore.com site sells nothing but boot legged apparel. Not only that he registered the business under an old customers name Nikki Peterson with the Federal government to obtain his LLC paper work. Just look at the locations of this scam shop it is right accross the street from his business. He has Scammed other people in the past and will continue to do so. I have personally been ripped off by him in the past as well.