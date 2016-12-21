Coping with depression and mental illness

Posted 12:38 PM, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 12:37PM, December 21, 2016

Many people can experience feelings of anxiety or depression during the holiday season, but people who already have a mental health condition should take extra care to tend to their overall health and wellness.

The nonprofit organization, I Understand, can help not only during the holidays, but year round.

I Understand supports those who have lost a loved one to suicide, or struggle with a mental illness themselves. The group provides compassion and comfort to the entire community by hosting monthly educational awareness events, as well as deliver mental health care packages to patients in West Michigan and families around the world.

To connect with someone from I Understand, or to learn more information about their events and services, visit their website.

1 Comment