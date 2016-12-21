Deputies look for possible police impersonator in SW Michigan

NEWBERG TWP., Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff is investigating an incident where a person may have been impersonating a police officer.

Deputies went to the Shell-Mart in Jones, Michigan about 2:00pm Tuesday after two people called Cass County Central Dispatch after a vehicle tried to stop them while on M-40. Dispatch had the people go to the Shell-Mart and wait for deputies.

The people told deputies that the suspect, a white man in his late 60s, with white hair and a beard, was driving a red, Chevy/GMC Jimmy SUV, with equipment racks loaded with gear on top and possibly white flashing lights and large antennas. They told deputies that the vehicle had several bumper stickers including one on the front hood that may have said “Rescue.” They told deputies that the suspect did not show any police identification, but did tell them he was a police officer.

Anyone with information should call 269-445-1560.