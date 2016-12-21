FH Northern Wins Cornertsone Holiday Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girl's basketball team overcame an early deficit to beat Forest Hills Eastern for the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Blue Division Championship Wednesday night.

