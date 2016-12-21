Gasol ties career high with 38, Grizzlies beat Pistons 98-86

AUBURN HILLS, MI - DECEMBER 21: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to make a move against Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on December 21, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Memphis won the game 98.86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 98-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of slumping teams.
The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.
Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.
Gasol was the only Grizzlies player to reach double figures until JaMychal Green got there with 1:03 to play.
