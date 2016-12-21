Kent Co. warns of phone scam going around

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Another version of a phone scam is going around Kent County again.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says that residents have been recently contacted by a caller saying that the resident failed to report for jury duty and that they have to pay or they will be arrested. The target is told to get a prepaid credit card at a local store and then call back with the account numbers on the back of the card.

The sheriff’s office reminds you that they do not conduct business this way. If you know of anyone who may be susceptible to such a scam, you should share this information with them. Anyone who gets the call can contact the sheriff’s office.