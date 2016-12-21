Laughfest 2017 ticket packages now on sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big names in comedy are making their way back to Grand Rapids for Laughfest 2017.

Acts like Singbad, Katt Willians, Izalia, and other big names will bring a wide range of comedy from clean humor to explicit content that will make you fall out of your seat laughing.

Not only is Laughfest full of comedy showcases, but there are also events that the whole community can participate in. Events like the FUNderwear Run, People and Pets, and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge, are full of clean family fun and are sure to keep you entertained.

All the money made from the week-long event will go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health in the West Michigan community.

Ticket packages are currently on sale at LaughFestGR.org, or to learn more information on events happening during Laughfest, call (616) 735-4242.