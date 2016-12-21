Man charged with felony firearms, tampering with evidence after deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The investigation after a deadly shooting Sunday in Grand Rapids continues, but one person is facing charges in connection to the death of Terrell Harberson.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Kevin Kendall, 25, was arrested after Harberson’s death, and is charged with felony firearms and tampering with evidence. No charge directly related to Harberson’s death has been issued yet.

Early Sunday morning, police found Harberson, 25, dead in the 600 block of Dickinson Street SE. He died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Kendall is being held on $50,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call (616) 456-3400 or confidentially to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.