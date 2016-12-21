Man suspected of trying to steal car stereo from disabled car after helping the driver

LEONIDAS TWP., Mich. – St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a man who, at first, gave a motorist a lift, but then tried to steal the motorist’s car stereo.

The scenario began about 3:00am Wednesday on Shannon Road, near Blossom Road in Leonidas Township.

Deputies say that the victim told them that earlier in the night, his car hit a slippery spot and slid off of the road. He flagged down a passing vehicle and that driver gave his a ride to his home in Union City. The victim then went to a gas station and then went back to the scene to dig his vehicle out of the snow.

When the victim got back to his vehicle, he found the man who had given him a ride taking his stereo out of the car. He was able to recover the stereo and the suspect took off.

The suspect’s vehicle was found on Chipper Drive near Stowell Road in Colon Township. Deputies say that it had the improper Michigan registration attached.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6’4″ tall, weighing about 250 lbs. and has a reddish/brown beard.

Anyone with information should call the police at 269-467-9045 ext. 337.