Pasquale’s Shutout leads Griffins to win over Milwaukee

Posted 11:48 PM, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 11:49PM, December 21, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Eddie Pasquale stopped all 27 shots he faced for his first AHL shutout and Evgeny Svechnikov scored twice as the Griffins beat the division leading Milwaukee Admirals 3-0.

